Veritonic Brand Lift

Veritonic has added new tools to measure audio campaign performance. Purpose-built for audio, Veritonic’s intuitive UI, measures campaign effectiveness and key drivers behind it.

“We remain committed to continuously enhancing our technology, and to providing our clients with the data and performance insight they need to confidently execute, optimize, and understand the efficacy of their audio campaigns,” said Scott Simonelli, Founder and CEO of Veritonic. “The addition of brand lift provides actionable audio insights from start to finish, providing our clients with the data they need to understand their campaign performance and more confidently invest in audio moving forward.”

Brand lift studies are scalable and can be run for target audiences of any size, across online audio and terrestrial radio, podcasts, online music services and more.