Audacy Alt Format Leadership Updates

Audacy has added John Allers as Regional Vice President of Alternative. The company also appointed Christy Taylor as a Regional Brand Manager.

Allers will oversee ALT 103.7 (KVIL-FM) Dallas, 94/7 Alternative Portland (KNRK-FM), ALT 94-7 (KKDO-FM) Sacramento, ALT 949 (KBZT-FM) San Diego, and 107.7 The End (KNDD-FM) Seattle.

Taylor will be responsible for ALT 96.5 (KRBZ-FM) Kansas City, X107.5 (KXTE-FM) Las Vegas, FM 101.9 (WQMP-FM) Orlando and 107.7 The End (KNDD-FM) Seattle.

“We’re excited to welcome two proven leaders in the alternative format to oversee operations for some of our iconic brands across the country,” said Mike Kaplan, Alternative Format Captain. “Both bring decades of experience attaining substantial results for a deep collection of recognizable brands and we look forward to both of them strategically ideating ways we can continue taking our product to the next level for our listeners.”