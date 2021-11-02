Chicago Christmas Lite Coming on

93.9 LITE FM Chicago will flip on the Christmas music November 3. A two-hour commercial free kick off will be hosted by Melissa Forman, Robin Rock and Mick Lee.

“This year marks our 21st celebration as Chicago’s Christmas music station,” said Mick Lee, PD. “93.9 LITE FM is ready to spread holiday cheer, joy and hope across Chicagoland by playing everyone’s favorite Christmas tunes.”

“I am so proud of 93.9 LITE FM’s 21-year holiday tradition,” said Matt Scarano, President iHeartMedia Chicago. “93.9 LITE FM shares one of the best presents of the season with our listeners as Chicago’s Christmas music station.”

The flip is sponsored by the Salvation Army.