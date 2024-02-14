Dozens Of New Affiliates Fall Into ‘The Money Pit’

Talk Shows USA’s The Money Pit Home Improvement Show has expanded its affiliate reach by 52 with new additions including signals in Los Angeles and Houston. The syndicated show, hosted by experts Tom Kraeutler and Leslie Segrete, is now on 450 stations.

The show offers practical tips and step-by-step guidance for both DIY enthusiasts and professionals tackling home projects.

The Money Pit‘s digital platform, MoneyPit.com, complements the radio show with visual resources, including detailed guides, an archive of past episodes, and the show podcast with more than 2,300 episodes.

Talk Show USA celebrates the affiliate growth ahead of Kraeutler’s next book, Home Maintenance For Dummies, expected to release in the fall.

Segrete shared, “Taking on a home improvement project can be daunting, so Tom and I offer callers clear, step-by-step suggestions to do the job themselves or guidance on hiring a pro.”