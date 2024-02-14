Ahead of Daytona, Motor Racing Network Adds 10 Stations

As anticipation builds for NASCAR’s season opener on Sunday, Motor Racing Network has announced the addition of numerous new affiliates for the year. Washington, DC’s WSBN-AM, St. Louis’ KFNS-AM, Columbia’s WISW-AM, and Pittsburgh’s WMBA-AM are among the ten stations that have joined MRN.

MRN’s coverage of the 66th Daytona 500 starts today with Media Day interviews, including the current NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney, 2020 Champion Chase Elliott, and fan-favorite Bubba Wallace.

Full race coverage kicks in on Sunday afternoon across MRN’s 350 affiliates and MRN.com. Performance Racing Network President and Lead Anchor Doug Rice will make a special appearance on MRN’s Daytona 500 broadcast, marking the start of his “Last Lap” tour and fulfilling a personal goal by covering the iconic race.

Rice announced his impending retirement following this NASCAR season after 35 years behind the mic.