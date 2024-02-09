TEGNA Taps Rick Rogala To Lead Columbus Cluster

TEGNA Inc. has hired Rick Rogala as the new President and General Manager of its Columbus, OH radio and television stations. Starting February 26, Rogala will lead Sports Radio The Fan 97.1 (WBNS), ESPN 1460 Columbus (WBNS-AM), and Ohio News Network Radio.

Additionally, he will oversee operations for CBS affiliate WBNS-TV.

Rogala moves to Columbus from TEGNA Memphis, where he grew WATN-TV and WLMT-TV. Under his guidance, WATN earned three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the same amount of years. Before that, he oversaw twelve markets for Nexstar Media Group. He also has experience leading stations in Little Rock, Tampa, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Grand Rapids.

TEGNA SVP of Media Operations Larry Delia commented, “Rick is an established and experienced broadcast professional whose talent has been instrumental in enhancing multiple stations across various markets over the years. Rick’s unique blend of culture-building and strategic thinking has yielded strong results in Memphis. He is an excellent collaborator and community partner, capable of inspiring and motivating those around him. We are thrilled to welcome him to the storied brand of WBNS in Columbus.”

Rogala remarked, “I am excited and honored to assume the role of president and general manager at WBNS-TV, a station with a rich legacy of serving the Columbus community. I’m excited for the station’s future and looking forward to leading our talented team in shaping that future. This includes fostering innovation, embracing the power of storytelling to inform, inspire, and connect with our audience in meaningful ways, and expanding our commitment to serving our community and customers with excellence.”