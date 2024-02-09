Cumulus Makes The Right Turn For Albuquerque Blood Banks

Cumulus Media Albuquerque, in collaboration with independent non-profit Vitalant Blood Donation, recently wrapped up a community blood drive. The seven-station cluster collected 114 pints of blood for a local blood bank, beating their overall goal of 100.

The campaign, under the banner “Give a Pint, Get a Pint,” offered donors a pint of Blue Bell ice cream as a token of appreciation for their contribution.

A pint of blood can save as many as three lives, meaning the drive likely helped more than 300 people.

Vitalant Senior Account Manager Drew Sharpless said, “Vitalant is grateful to all of our sponsors and donors who made this event such a huge success. Without them, our mission of saving lives through the gift of blood donation would not be possible. Because of you, life doesn’t stop.”

Cumulus Albuquerque Market Manager Jeff Berry added, “We are proud of our listeners’ overwhelming response to our first blood drive with Vitalant. This is such an important way for our radio stations to help meet the critical blood supply needs of New Mexico. We thank our listeners and partners for their generosity in helping us meet this significant need in Albuquerque.”