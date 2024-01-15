MAB Translates Young Broadcaster Outreach To Spanish, Arabic

Following the fast success of its “Be There” initiative, the Michigan Association of Broadcasters is now expanding the campaign to include on-air and social media spots in Spanish and Arabic. The campaign is designed to attract the next generation of radio talent.

Launched in August, the campaign originally featured a blend of television and radio public service announcements, social media promotions, and a dedicated website, BeThereMichigan.com.

In addition to the new language offerings, the campaign continues its extensive outreach through a statewide roadshow, focusing on engaging students at high schools and colleges, introducing them to the exciting opportunities in the broadcasting industry.

The “Be There” campaign is part of a broader effort by the MAB to connect with future broadcasters. This includes hosting events like the Great Lakes Broadcast and Sports Media Academy, implementing the High School Radio Project, and providing scholarships through the MAB Foundation.