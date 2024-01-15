Amazon Ads’ Interactive Audio Gets Distribution With Triton

Triton Digital has struck a new deal that allows for Amazon Ads’ unique interactive audio ads on Alexa-enabled devices to be distributed across APS and Triton’s shared publishers. This includes broadcast radio, podcasting, and digital audio.

Interactive audio ads, a novel ad format by Amazon Ads, encourage listener interaction through voice commands. These commands enable users to receive more information, set reminders, or add items to their Amazon shopping carts without interrupting their audio streaming.

Research by Amazon Ads and Kantar indicates a 75% response rate to voice-command ads among audio streamers, with interactive audio ads showing significantly higher consideration and purchase intent compared to standard audio ads.

The collaboration with Amazon Publisher Services broadens the availability of audio inventory for Amazon DSP advertisers.

Triton Digital President and CEO John Rosso said, “Amazon has had a long-lasting impact in the advertising space, introducing new ad formats and delivery vehicles that have transformed the audio industry. We’re delighted that APS has invited Triton Digital technology to provide interactive audio ads to shared publishers and are confident in its enhancement of the listener experience.”

Amazon Ads VP of Third-Party Supply Steve Rabuchin added, “We’re excited for publishers that use Triton Digital and APS to make their quality content more easily available to advertisers using Amazon DSP. We look forward to learning more about how audiences engage with interactive audio ads, which will enable listeners to respond to advertisements without being distracted from the stream.”