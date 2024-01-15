Los Angeles AM Takes Stand On Climate Change Inequality

Los Angeles’ KBLA-AM has unveiled a $2 million, year-long climate campaign focused on communities of color. KBLA owner Tavis Smiley said the initiative focuses on inequality in areas like air conditioning, shade trees, and energy-efficient appliances.

SmileyAudioMedia’s campaign involves collaborations with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Metro, the Port of Los Angeles, CalEndow, California Community Foundation, the Sierra Club, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District. More partners will be revealed throughout the year.

The Climate Justice Campaign focuses on integrating the voices of color in climate discussions, connecting at-risk individuals with advocacy groups, boosting climate health literacy, and spotlighting frontline climate justice advocates of color. KBLA will host a series of climate-focused broadcasts and special programming, community events, town halls, and a comprehensive social media and marketing campaign.

Smiley added, “There is a clear connection between Dr. King’s moral consistence on the notion of reverence for human life or the interconnected nature of life and the future of our world house. KBLA assigns itself the task of elevating the climate conversation by amplifying the voices of those who are most impacted by the climate catastrophes we are all witnessing in real time. In a real sense, climate is king.”