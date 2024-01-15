Salem Lifts Anderson To Corporate VP, Murphy To Twin Cities GM

After several years of balancing legislative policy work and General Manager duties for Salem Media Group, Nic Anderson has been promoted to the company’s Vice President of Government Affairs.

Anderson’s broadcasting career began in his hometown of Minneapolis in 2000 at WCCO-AM. Joining Salem in 2008 as General Sales Manager, he was promoted to General Manager in 2013 and later assumed the role of Director of Government Affairs in 2021. Anderson has been recognized with industry awards from Radio Ink and the Minnesota Broadcaster’s Association. In 2023, he was elected to serve on the National Association of Broadcasters Radio Board.

Salem CEO Dave Santrella commented, “Nic’s passion and commitment to advocating for the interests of Salem and our industry in the halls of government has proven that he is a natural for this role. This promotion to VP of Government Affairs is a recognition of his talents and the value of the role to Salem.”

With Anderson’s new role comes a new GM for Salem Minneapolis: Mike Murphy. Murphy’s radio career spans more than 40 years, primarily in Michigan and Minnesota. He joined Salem in 2011 as a Media Strategist, progressed to GSM in 2016, and was appointed Station Manager in 2023. Prior to joining Salem, Murphy worked with CBS Radio.

Salem’s President of Broadcast Media Allen Power commented, “Mike’s leadership as Station Manager has earned this elevation into the GM chair. We are grateful for how he has provided oversight in Minneapolis that made it possible for Nic Anderson to take on Government Affairs. We are excited to see Mike move into the full GM job.”