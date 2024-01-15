Now Only Five Votes Stand Between AM Act and Senate Victory

While the AM For Every Vehicle Act ended 2023 on a bump in the road, the bill’s progress isn’t slowing as Congress reconvenes post-holidays. Six new bipartisan cosponsors have brought the Act within 90% of the simple majorities needed in both houses of Congress.

The new names included Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Susan Collins (R-ME). With this, only five more Senators are needed to reach the 51 votes needed to guarantee the bill’s passage in the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, the number of sponsors hit an even 200 with the addition of Representatives Jim Banks (R-IN), Kim Young (R-CA), Lois Frankel (D-FL), and Bradley Scott Schneider (D-IL). A simple majority would be 218.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sank efforts by Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, and New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján to pass the AM For Every Vehicle Act by unanimous consent on December 5, objecting with his own desire to modify the bill to end electric vehicle subsidies under the American Vehicle Tax Credit.

As outlined by Sen. Cruz in October, the Act, which has been awaiting action on the floor since late July, must now be scheduled for a formal vote by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The bipartisan act has also united broadcasters and garnered more than 400,000 emails, letters, and social media posts from the public.