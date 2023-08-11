Michigan Broadcasters Start Campaign To Attract Young Talent

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters is hunting for the next generation of radio with a new recruitment campaign. The “Be There” initiative was launched during the MAB’s annual Summer Leadership Conference and includes a mix of television and radio PSAs, social media promotions, and a dedicated website, BeThereMichigan.com.

The campaign will be actively promoted across Michigan starting August 14th, with the MAB also planning a statewide roadshow to engage with students at high schools and colleges.

Additionally, MAB’s initiatives to engage with young people include hosting training events like the Great Lakes Broadcast and Sports Media Academy, offering the High School Radio Project, and awarding scholarships through the MAB Foundation.

MAB President and CEO Sam Klemet said, “The MAB and our Board of Directors are incredibly proud to kick off this unique campaign that inspires, engages, and ultimately will attract young, talented people to broadcast media.”

MAB Board Immediate Past Chair Mike Murri commented, “This recruitment campaign has been a tremendous collaborative effort with input from our MAB members throughout the entire state. I especially look forward to sharing the campaign with our Michigan universities, community colleges, and high schools to help inspire the next generation of broadcasters.”

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt added, “The Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ campaign is an important initiative to recruit the next generation of innovators that will lead our industry, revolutionize our service to audiences and reshape local radio and television.”