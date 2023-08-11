FCC Urges Congress To Restore Spectrum Auction Power

Thursday marked two major milestones for the Federal Communications Commission: it was both the 30th anniversary of Congress’ first allowance of the FCC to conduct spectrum auctions and the five-month mark since Congress let that authority expire.

That coincidence had Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel speaking out yesterday, asking the government to restore the Commission’s power. She expressed her concern that by letting the FCC’s power lapse, it puts the country’s leadership in the field at risk, especially with the World Radio Conference approaching in a few months. The urgency to reauthorize this authority is emphasized by Rosenworcel, underscoring its importance for continued growth and innovation.

In her statement, the Chairwoman said, “FCC spectrum auctions have fueled American growth for three decades. The agency has held 100 auctions and in the process raised more than $233 billion for the United States Treasury.

It’s not just that these auctions are a good deal; they are a big reason why the United States leads the world in wireless innovation. They are also an essential part of our economic and national security.”

With Congress on August recess until Labor Day, upcoming elections, and with plenty of major broadcasting issues on its plate like Anna Gomez’s FCC nomination and the AM for Every Vehicle Act, there’s no telling how long it may be before the spectrum auction protocols are reestablished.