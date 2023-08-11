Russia Fines Apple Over Pro-Ukraine Podcast Content

A Moscow court has imposed a fine on Apple, amounting to 400,000 roubles ($4,274), for failing to delete content that Russia deems “inaccurate” regarding its military activities in Ukraine.

The court cited that the objectionable content included information aimed at involving minors in unlawful activities to destabilize Russia’s political situation. Apple’s lawyers requested the court session be held privately to prevent the disclosure of trade secrets.

This fine comes in the context of ongoing disputes between Moscow and Big Tech over various issues, including content, censorship, and data. Apple had previously been fined 906 million roubles in a Russian antitrust case related to the mobile apps market, a decision that the company had appealed and “respectfully disagreed” with.

Additionally, the same court fined the Wikimedia Foundation, owner of Wikipedia, 3 million roubles for the same offense, marking another instance in a series of fines against the organization.

The company has paused all product sales in Russia and limited its Apple Pay service after Moscow’s military incursion into Ukraine in February 2022.