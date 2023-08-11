Branded Podcast Drove 4x Return On Ad Spend, Study Shows

iHeartMedia and consumer purchase insights firm Affinity Solutions have unveiled the results of a study measuring the influence of branded podcasts on in-store sales. The study focused on the effects of Mattress Firm’s investments through their Chasing Sleep podcast.

The podcast was created in collaboration with Mattress Firm, the Spark Foundry Content team, and iHeartMedia’s Ruby Studio, exploring the importance of sleep. Episodes featured Mattress Firm’s key brand messages, along with ad placements across the iHeartPodcasts network.

The study employed Affinity’s Consumer Purchase Lift, using deterministic transaction data combined with a control and exposed methodology to assess sales without relying on proxy metrics like foot traffic. The campaign revealed a 45% increase in incremental sales and a 4x incremental return on ad spend.

The results confirmed the connection between branded podcast advertising and in-store sales, proving podcasts’ capacity to influence brand performance beyond online transactions.

Mattress Firm SVP of Marketing Sam Bennett said, “The results of this study unequivocally revealed that an investment in branded content yields strong results. As we continue to invest in content, we remain focused on harnessing the power of podcasts to empower, educate, and inspire our valued audience – while simultaneously driving business results.”