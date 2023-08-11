The Bull Sets Out To Help One Houston Vet, Raises Enough For 18

Audacy Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) set out to help one local veteran acquire a service dog, but thanks to the overwhelming generosity of listeners they raised enough to help 18. All in all, The Morning Bullpen’s One Pet One Vet collected more than $94,000 for Give Us Paws.

The event was hosted by The Morning Bullpen co-hosts George Lindsey, Mo Lunsford, and Erik Smith. Smith said, “What an incredibly fulfilling week fundraising for Houston heroes! Once again, our listeners have proven the power of local radio & the magic of our amazing city.”

KILT Vice President of Programming Melissa Chase contributed, “100.3 The Bull is always looking out for our service men and women and veterans, and when The Morning Bullpen learned about the incredible work of Give Us Paws, they knew they wanted to get involved. George, Mo, and Erik set out to help just one person, but through their beautiful storytelling and genuine care for the Houston community, Bull Nation came forward to donate not one but EIGHTEEN dogs of service for those who fought bravely to protect our country.”