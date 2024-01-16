Bay Area Radio Station Honored With World Radio Day Award

Northern California Public Broadcasting’s KQED Public Radio has been named the recipient of the fifth annual World Radio Day Award by the Academy of Radio Arts & Sciences of America. This accolade recognizes KQED’s significant contributions to broadcasting in northern California through FM, streaming, and podcasts with programming like Forum, The California Report, and Snap Judgment.

World Radio Day, celebrated on February 13th, commemorates the founding of United Nations Radio in 1946. Established by UNESCO member states in 2011 and adopted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2012, the day highlights the enduring value of radio.

The US award program is managed by the Academy of Radio Arts & Sciences of America, in conjunction with the Spanish Academy of Radio Arts and Sciences. The award jury consists of US radio industry experts from various fields, including broadcasting, media law, publishing, and consulting.

Previous honorees include KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh, WINS-AM in New York, WRHU on Long Island, and WTOP in Washington.

Academy of Radio Arts & Sciences of America Chair Jorge Álvarez said, “KQED embodies the best that radio can be in serving communities, prioritizing creativity, diversity, service and trust…It aims to ‘provide citizens with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions; convene community dialogue; bring the arts to everyone; and engage audiences to share their stories.’”

KQED Chief Content Officer Holly Kernan added, “We at KQED are proud to be recognized for our commitment to providing factual, accurate and nonpartisan content in this crucial period for democracy. In our role as a public radio station, we stand by the values of creativity, diversity and trust. This award reaffirms our dedication to serving listeners with the knowledge they need, understanding they seek and arts that enrich lives.”