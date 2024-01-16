CRTC Chair Vicky Eatrides To Address Radiodays North America

Radiodays North America has announced that Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Chair Vicky Eatrides will keynote the second annual conference. The event, June 2-4, coincides with Canadian Music Week in Toronto.

Eatrides’ career began in regulatory law at a national law firm in 2000. She joined the federal public service in 2005, holding senior executive positions in several departments, including the Competition Bureau, Natural Resources Canada, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

With a broad range of experience in law enforcement, policy, economic analysis, legislative affairs, and international relations, she has held significant roles at the Competition Bureau for over twelve years, including as Senior Deputy Commissioner.

Appointed as the CRTC’s Chairperson and CEO on January 5, 2023, Eatrides’ five-year term has already seen her tackle pivotal broadcast issues in Canada, including the Online Streaming Act, the Online News Act, and the Commercial Radio Policy Review released in 2022.

Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon said, “With a career beginning in regulatory law and spanning various senior roles in federal public service, Vicky brings extensive experience in law enforcement, policy, and economic analysis. We are very proud to welcome her to Radiodays North America as the first of many notable keynote speakers in 2024.”