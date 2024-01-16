Broker Scott Savage Reignites His Radio Consultancy

Media executive Scott Savage is making his radio comeback with the return of Savage Media Group, LLC. Originally founded in 2006, SMG is set to offer brokerage and consultancy services to radio groups, stations, and networks.

Savage, with decades of experience in senior management roles across major broadcasting companies, expresses his enthusiasm for his return. He highlights his commitment to contributing to the growth of the radio industry, emphasizing that it remains his top priority.

Savage’s career spans major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington DC, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. He has served in leadership roles at Alliance/Infinity/CBS-owned radio stations in Dallas, as well as Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer at Pinnacle Broadcasting, and VP/GM of the Texas State Networks and Dallas Cowboys Radio Network.

He spearheaded the launch of the FOX Sports Radio Network in Los Angeles and later joined Entravision Communications in Dallas as VP/GM, managing a cluster of five radio stations.

In addition to its brokerage duties, SMG will also handle trustee and court-appointed receiverships out of the group’s Sedona, AZ base.

Savage stated, “I’m thrilled to be back and more focused than ever to support broadcasters with SMG’s brokerage and consultancy company established in 2006. My passion and dedication to contribute to the growth of the radio industry is my top priority.”