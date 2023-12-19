EMF Makes Two People-Forward Hires For Leadership Team

Educational Media Foundation continues its executive team enhancements with two appointments in human resources and donor relations. Maggie Bahou has been named as Chief People Officer and Natalie Carlisle assumes the role of SVP of Donor Engagement.

Bahou, who took her position in November 2023, brings 27 years of human resources experience. Her previous roles include Chief People Officer at PopHealthCare and Vice President of Human Resources at Compassus Healthcare. Bahou also held leadership positions in the State of Tennessee and New Hampshire Retirement System.

Carlisle joins EMF from Food for the Poor, where she served as Chief Development Officer. She has also held senior positions in United Methodist Senior Services and Development Systems International.

EMF CEO Todd Woods said, “We are thrilled to welcome these two outstanding leaders to our team. Both Maggie and Natalie have proven track records of success in their fields and their expertise will further position EMF to deliver on our mission to inspire and encourage meaningful relationships with Christ.”