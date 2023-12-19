Adthos Offering Turns Photos Into Audio Ads With AI

AI Audio Platform Adthos has introduced a feature that transforms pictures into fully produced audio advertisements. Users can create a complete audio ad from a single image, such as a product photo, billboard, or storefront picture.

The platform analyzes visual elements in the picture with artificial intelligence to identify key details like brands, slogans, and target audience. It then generates a creative brief, scripts the ad, and selects appropriate AI voices, music, and sound effects to produce a complete audio advertisement.

Raoul Wedel, CEO, Adthos: “Adthos is committed to revolutionizing the way audio advertising is produced. Our new feature is a game-changer, instantly unlocking the potential of audio advertising for anyone that can take a picture.”