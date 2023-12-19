iHeart and Dick Clark Productions To Bring Rockin’ Eve To Radio

Dick Clark Productions and iHeartMedia have announced this year’s edition of the televised Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be simulcasted on radio for the first time. The special will air live across 150 iHeart stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Markets to get the simulcast include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Dallas.

The event, hosted by Seacrest for the 19th year, will feature a countdown to midnight with popstar Rita Ora in Times Square. The Hollywood segment will be led by Jeannie Mai, showcasing performances from Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, and Green Day. Post Malone will perform from the new Fontainebleau Hotel Las Vegas, while K-Pop group NewJeans will deliver a global performance from South Korea.

The Spanish language countdown will be co-hosted by Dayanara Torres in Puerto Rico, with a performance from Ivy Queen. The special, marking its 52nd year, continues to be the leading New Year’s Eve broadcast, attracting millions of viewers annually. It offers over five and a half hours of performances, celebrity appearances, and a glimpse into global New Year’s celebrations.

Seacrest said, “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is always a special night for me, and I’m thrilled to have iHeart join in on the fun this year with a simulcast for all to enjoy for the first time. It’s a night full of surprises and I’m looking forward to listeners across the country tuning in to celebrate with us.”