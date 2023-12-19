Lisa Polizzi To Lead Audacy Buffalo’s WBEN

Audacy has appointed Lisa Polizzi as the new Brand Manager of WBEN-AM in Buffalo. Polizzi brings 22 years of broadcasting experience to the role, including her most recent media role as Director at Large of the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The Brand Manager position marks a return to WBEN, where she anchored weekends in 2002. She also held the same role with sister station WGR-AM in 1999. Polizzi spent seven years as News Director at Nexstar’s WIVB-TV after leading WKBW-TV’s newsroom. She comes to Audacy after 17 months as Stark Tech’s Executive Communications Manager.

Polizzi steps into the role left by Tim Wenger, who now oversees the entire cluster following his promotion to Market Manager in July. Wenger said, “Lisa’s extraordinary background in leading award-winning content generation in local television news will be invaluable for WBEN as it continues to evolve as the radio station that’s always there when the community needs it the most. I look forward to Lisa taking an already stellar brand to new heights.”

Polizzi added, “I’m thrilled to join Buffalo’s legacy News/Talk brand to help shape news and programming with innovation, integrity, and enthusiasm.”