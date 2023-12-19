VSiN Expands Radio Network in Kentucky and Michigan

Sports betting network VSiN is expanding into new radio markets, adding affiliates in Grand Rapids, MI, and Bowling Green, KY. This expansion brings VSiN’s reach to more than 360 stations across 46 states in the United States.

In Bowling Green, VSiN’s programming will be available on Daily News Broadcasting Company’s WKCT-AM Talk 104. The AM will carry Live Bet Saturday with Ben Wilson and Mike Palm. The group’s WDNS will feature Brent Musburger’s Action Updates each weekday morning.

iHeartMedia Grand Rapids’ WTKG-AM is picking up a full week’s worth of overnight coverage with The Greg Peterson Experience, Sunday Bet Prep, and The Lookahead.

VSiN GM Len Mead commented, “As legalized sports betting continues to launch in new states across America, VSiN has been at the forefront in providing sports bettors with informative content that educates and entertains skin-in-the-game sports. We are thrilled to be delivering VSiN’s expert analysis and content to additional radio markets in both Kentucky and Michigan.”