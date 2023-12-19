Flagler Surprises Kirk Keller With Christmas VP Promotion

Flagler Broadcasting has elevated Kirk Keller from Director of Sales to Vice President of Sales & Promotions. The surprise announcement was made at Flagler’s community Christmas Party. Keller has spent eight years on-air and in sales for the Florida group. Flagler operates six radio stations across Flagler, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

Keller remarked, “I was totally surprised when Flagler Radio CEO David Ayres asked the VP to come forward, not knowing it was me! I am truly humbled and enjoy working with our staff and community every day.”

Flagler Radio CEO David Ayres commented, “I’ve been in media & broadcasting a long time, and Kirk Keller is the best.”