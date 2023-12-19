iHeart Houston’s St. Jude Week Raises One Million

Radio Ink
iHeart Houston St Jude Week

iHeartMedia Houston’s annual St. Jude Week wrapped up a monumental fundraising effort. The week saw the cluster’s five stations working in tandem on a golf event and two-day radiothon which raised a combined $1,018,715 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Golf Classic, led by iHeartMedia Houston President Eddie Martiny and on-air personalities Michael Berry and Doug Pike, contributed $435,556. The subsequent radiothons, broadcasted on KODA, KTBZ, KTRH-AM, KBME-AM, and KPRC-AM, raised an additional $588,159.

Since 2013, iHeart Houston has raised more than $5 million for St. Jude.

Martiny expressed his excitement, saying, “We set an aggressive goal to raise $1 million during St. Jude week, and I’m elated that iHeart in partnership with the great folks at St. Jude made it happen! I sincerely believe we’re just getting started, and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead.”

SVP of Programming Marc Sherman added, “Fundraisers like ours help families to never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. All a family should worry about is helping their child live. We are grateful for our donors, listeners and sponsors.”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally is now at $21.67 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.

