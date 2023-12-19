Saga Chooses Czarnecki As Manchester’s Mill Flips Country

Saga Communications’ Manchester, NH cluster is welcoming Michael Czarnecki as Brand Manager for the new WMLL, now known as 96.5 Live Free Country. On December 15, the station rebranded from classic rock to country, stunting with 5,000 continuous songs.

After getting his start in Manchester at WGIR, Czarnecki has worked in markets including Springfield, Hartford, Boston, and Washington DC. He comes to Saga from Binnie Media, where he served as VP of Programming for the company’s Maine stations and The Pulse of New Hampshire network.

Czarnecki remarked, “I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at Manchester Radio Group. I could not be more excited to be a part of bringing Country music to Southern New Hampshire. A sincere Thank you to Lucy Lange and Pat McKay.”

Market President Lucy Lange commented on the format flip, saying, “Country music is the hottest genre of music today. There is a clear market desire, and we are excited to fill the void of country music in Southern New Hampshire; Live Free Country will deliver New Hampshire’s continuous Country favorites!”