US Stations, LLC, Hot Springs’ leading group of radio stations, has an opening for Director of Sales and Marketing. You will be responsible for hiring, training and managing our sales staff as well as achieving company sales goals. Applicants should have a strong background in on-air sales, digital sales and event marketing. We prefer someone with at least ten years of sales management history.

US Stations is locally owned and operated by owners who have been broadcasters for over forty years. We have a family like atmosphere and believe that radio can still be fun and rewarding. Our stations are Contemporary Country KQUS-US97, Hot AC 105.9 KLAZ, Classic Rock KLXQ-96.7 The Rocket, Classic Hits KLBL-Kool 101.5 and Oldies Radio KZNG. Hot Springs is Nielsen Market #259 and an Eastlan market. We also operate Diamond Lakes Digital.

Hot Springs is a growing market surrounded by beautiful mountains and multiple lakes with a vibrant downtown. Millions of tourists visit us each year to enjoy Hot Springs National Park, see thoroughbred horses race or take in a concert at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Not to mention three lakes with great fishing and boating, world class mountain biking, camping and hiking in the nearby Ouachita National Forest and Magic Springs, Arkansas’ only amusement park.

If you are ready for a change and want to work with a great team, we would love to talk with you. Please contact Gary Terrell at [email protected].

US Stations, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More