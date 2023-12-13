In Virginia Beach, St. Jude Giving Takes Flight With The Eagle

Max Media Hampton Roads’ 97.3 The Eagle (WGH) held its 31st annual St. Jude radiothon. The country station and its listeners generated $220,313.00 throughout the two-day event, for the benefit of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WGH Program Director and Operations Manager Mike “Moose” Smith said, “Participating in the 2023 St. Jude Radiothon is a heartwarming experience where every word we speak, every story we share, becomes a beacon of hope. It’s a privilege to be a voice that helps light the way towards a brighter future for these incredible children and their families.”

Max Media Hampton Roads Market Manager Keith Barton added, “The response this year has been incredible. In my 25 years of participating with the Radiothon here at The Eagle, something felt different this year. The awareness and participation from listeners, clients and friends has been amazing. These are the things that make Radio worth it!”

The Eagle helps Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally soar to $13.65 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.