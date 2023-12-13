Portland Radio Host In Top 10 For GRAMMYs Educator Award

Coty Raven Morris, an on-air host at Portland’s All Classical Radio, has been recognized as a top-10 finalist for the Music Educator Award by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum. The winner will be honored before the GRAMMY ceremony on February 4.

Selected from over 2,000 nominees, Morris’s achievement follows her previous recognition as a quarter-finalist for the 2023 Music Educator Award. The Music Educator Award annually honors U.S. music educators who have significantly contributed to the field and are committed to promoting music education in schools.

Morris joined All Classical Radio in May 2023 and contributes as an author for the station’s Arts Blog and ICAN Radio, All Classical’s network dedicated to arts and music for children and educators. She currently serves as the Hinckley Visiting Assistant Professor of Music Education and Social Justice at Portland State University.

All Classical Radio CEO Suzanne Nance commented, “Coty Raven Morris is a star who employs the power of music and education to changes lives every day. It is a joy to see her outstanding work in the classroom and community, and on the stage, recognized nationally by the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum.”