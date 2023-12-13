Three Cumulus Stations Raise Texas-Sized Donations For Kids

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that includes the generosity. Cumulus Media stations have been hard at work raising massive money in the Lone Star State via radiothon for children’s hospitals in Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston.

Cumulus’ Dallas/Fort Worth country stations, New Country 96.3 (KSCS) and 99.5 The Wolf (KPLX), raised $1,071,096 for Cook Children’s, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Fort Worth. The fundraising was part of the Cook Children’s Radiothon held on December 7th and 8th, featuring a 26-hour live broadcast simulcast by both stations. Over their nine-year partnership with Cumulus Dallas/Fort Worth, more than $4,550,000 has been raised for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

KSCS and KPLX PD Mike Preston said, “Combine two of America’s most listened-to Country stations working toward one mission and this is what you get: the DFW community responding to support one of its most cherished institutions, Cook Children’s Medical Center. Our personalities painted pictures and told the stories that led to this second million-dollar effort!”

Meanwhile at Cumulus Media Houston, 104.1 KRBE is celebrating the success of its second annual Little Heroes Radiothon. The December 7 event garnered $194,000.10 for Texas Children’s Hospitals, a significant increase from the $122,349 raised during last year’s inaugural fundraiser. The full-day fundraising event began early in the morning with The Roula & Ryan Show broadcasting live from the hospital, with KRBE’s on-air talent engaging listeners about the hospital’s impact on children’s lives throughout the rest of the day.

Those big Texas contributions boost Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $14.91 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.