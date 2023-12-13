Kevin Hart, Peacock Ring The Bell On ‘Fight Night’ TV Series

Peacock has greenlit a limited drama series based off the true crime podcast Fight Night by iHeartPodcasts, Doghouse Pictures, and Will Packer Media. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist tells the story of the daring heist that changed the city of Atlanta forever.

Starring and executive produced by Kevin Hart, along with Will Packer, Fight Night delves into the legendary story of a pivotal armed robbery during Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight and its profound impact on Atlanta. Central to the narrative are a police officer and a hustler whose lives intertwine with these events.

Shaye Ogbonna, known for Penguin, The Chi, and God’s Country, is the creative force behind the series. He serves as the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside Jason Horwitch, famed for Echo 3 and The Calling.

The executive production team is rounded out by Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein from Hartbeat, Sabrina Wind from Will Packer Media, and Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, and Carrie Lieberman from iHeartPodcasts, complemented by Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson. Craig Brewer, renowned for his work on Empire and Dolemite Is My Name, joins as an executive producer and will direct episodes 101 and 102. Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat and Kenny Burns also contribute as co-executive producers.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is produced under Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.