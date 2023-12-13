In Boston and Wisconsin, iHeart Finds Plenty Of Partners In Hope

With more than 1,000 miles between them, three iHeartMedia stations raised nearly three-quarters of a million dollars on December 7 and 8 for the benefit of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

iHeart Boston’s 101.7 The Bull (WBWL) finished its eighth annual Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon, with more than $463,000 raised. Hosted by 101.7 The Bull’s Amanda Jo Parker, Jessica Callahan, and Brandon Clay, listeners were encouraged to contribute by calling, texting, or visiting The Bull’s website to become a St. Jude Partner In Hope.

In addition to the radiothon, the station organized a benefit concert on December 4, showcasing artists such as Brian Kelley, Chase Matthew, Kassi Ashton, and Drew Baldridge. Over the past eight years, 101.7 The Bull has raised over $3.5 million for St. Jude, earning recognition as the 2019 St. Jude Partner Station of the Year.

WBWL Program Director Joey Brooks said, “Our listeners are incredibly generous and stepped up to help the kids of St. Jude. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is an amazing place, and we are honored to help in the fight to make sure that no child is ever turned away for treatment, and that one day no child will die from cancer. Congrats to the entire iHeartMedia Boston team on another incredible Radiothon!”

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, iHeart Milwaukee’s FM106.1 (WMIL) and Madison’s 96.3 Star Country (WMAD) collaborated for the third year in a row on the Wisconsin Cares for St Jude Kids Radiothon. This joint effort resulted in collecting more than $272,000, with help from FM106.1’s on-air talents Scott Dolphin, Shannen Oesterreich, Shanna Cudeck, and Hannah Kultgen, alongside Chelsey Steinhauer from 96.3 Star Country.

Cudeck, also the Program Director for FM106.1, said, “St. Jude is near and dear to our hearts in both Milwaukee and Madison, so it was an amazing thing to see both stations and our listeners come together for the cause!” Steinhauer, WMAD’s PD, added, “Hopefully one day, we won’t have to host a radiothon because we’ve found a cure with the help of our listeners!”

Thanks to WBWL, WMIL, and WMAD, Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally is now $15.64 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.