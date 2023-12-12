iHeart Holds On To Wray-Norris and Nappen In Atlantic City

Following iHeartMedia’s acquisition of Equity Communications’ four Atlantic City stations, the company is keeping Equity’s Shannon Wray-Norris and Phil Nappen for their senior executive team. Wray-Norris will be SVP of Programming and Operations, while Nappen will be SVP of Sales. The appointments are effective immediately.

Both will report directly to iHeartMedia Pennsylvania Area President Brit Goldstein, who said, “Shannon and Phil are both uniquely talented, highly skilled, and exceptionally well prepared to take iHeartMedia Atlantic City to unprecedented heights. We are so excited to see them flourish in these new roles.”

Wray-Norris commented, “I’m thrilled to once again represent the same company that first launched my radio career. As part of the iHeartMedia team, we now have an unlimited number of resources to offer to our listeners, our talent, and our partnerships. This combination can only elevate our position in the market and strengthen relationships locally, regionally, and beyond.”

Nappen stated, “iHeartMedia is best in class, and we are excited to empower our local partners with new and enhanced broadcast, digital, mobile, and social capabilities in transforming their businesses into unforgettable brands.”