vCreative Finds New Frequency For Contextual Ad Delivery

vCreative has teamed up with audio ad management platform Frequency, in a collaboration aiming to equip radio broadcasters with advanced tools for crafting, overseeing, and deploying relevant ad content. Through their partnership, vCreative’s vProMedia platform users will be able to infuse their audio content with data signals from Frequency.

Once this tagging is completed, Frequency takes over the ad decision-making process, to ensure that audio advertisements are delivered based on context and performance metrics.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande commented, “Our clients are constantly searching for the latest and greatest tools to streamline operations, reduce the number of systems their AE’s need to utilize, bring added value to advertisers, and enhance the listening experience for their audiences without adding more work to already busy teams. vCreative and Frequency are bringing an integrated workflow that will deliver a revolutionary end-to-end solution for dynamic creative personalized for the listening audience.”

Frequency CEO Pete Jimison shared his excitement, saying, “We’re really excited to bring our technology to US broadcasters and vCreative is the perfect partner to help accelerate adoption. Using digital tools like Frequency will increase revenue and improve operational efficiencies for broadcasters while also improving the effectiveness of radio as a channel for advertisers.”