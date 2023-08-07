Gary Fisher Equity Sells Four Atlantic City Signals To iHeart

iHeartMedia has announced an agreement with Gary Fisher’s Equity Communications to purchase four broadcast radio stations in the Atlantic City, NJ market: WAYV 95.1FM in Atlantic City (Hot AC); WZXL 100.7FM in Wildwood (Classic Rock); WZBZ 99.3FM in Pleasantville (CHR); and WTTH 96.1FM in Margate City (Urban AC).

iHeartMedia President of Market Groups Hartley Adkins said, “These stations have a long history of success in South Jersey, and adding them to our roster will allow us to extend the iHeart brand to this market. We are excited to have the teams at WAYV, WZXL, WTTH and WZBZ join the iHeart family and look forward to collaborating together and continuing their growth trajectory.”

“We’re delighted to convey the Equity stations to iHeart. These are world-class stations with world-class staff, and it’s only fitting they should join the country’s biggest audio company. I’m confident they will continue to flourish & prosper under iHeart’s stewardship,” said Gary Fisher.