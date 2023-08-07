Audacy Skips Earnings Call As It Puts Troubled Q2 In Rearview

Perhaps it didn’t want a repeat of the incredibly tense Q&A session at the end of last quarter’s earnings call, but Audacy quietly announced its 2023 Q2 results via press release as it opted to forgo the usual call. It was a chaotic quarter as Audacy was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and ended the period by effecting a one-for-thirty reverse stock split.

The company is currently in talks with its lenders about refinancing its debt and optimizing its balance sheet to spur long-term growth, according to a representative from Audacy.

This quarter’s financial performance reveals a challenging market for Audacy, who reported a 6.6% decrease in net revenues from the same period last year, falling from $319.4 million to $298.5 million. The company witnessed a 3.7% decrease in local spot revenues and a 16.6% decrease in national spot revenues. Despite a 4% decrease in digital revenues compared to Q2 2022, local digital showed a positive trend with a 7.1% year-over-year increase.

Operating expenses also increased this quarter to $433.8 million, including a non-cash impairment loss of $125.4 million and a gain on sale of $9.9 million. The same period last year recorded operating expenses of $296.2 million, a substantial surge in expenses. The quarter’s operating loss stood at $135.3 million, in contrast to an operating income of $23.3 million in Q2 2022.

Of the future, Audacy CEO David Field said, “We continue to invest in our people, platform, content, technology and capabilities and serve our listeners and customers with excellence. Ad market conditions remain challenging, but have stabilized entering the third quarter. We are pacing down 4% with local spot considerably stronger than national spot. We expect Audacy’s Q3 revenues to decline by mid-single digits.”