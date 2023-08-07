No Bluff: Meta Shocks Broadcasters By Banning News In Canada

If there was any worry about what Meta would do if forced to pay broadcasters and journalists for content on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, those worst fears have been realized. The social media behemoth is blocking news content in Canada across its platforms.

This move is in response to a new Canadian law demanding tech companies to pay publishers for repurposing or linking their content online. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, also indicated plans to implement a similar action but has yet to act. As mentioned in their blog post in June, Alphabet plans to start removing news links in Canada once the law becomes effective, expected in December.

Meta’s announcement to block news links on its platforms in Canada has been on the cards for almost a year. The decision came after the passing of the Online News Act in late June. Meta argues that the Act operates on the incorrect assumption that the company gains undue benefits from news content shared on its platforms, which it contests is the reverse of the actual situation.

Due to these changes, Canadian residents cannot view or share news on Facebook and Instagram, including articles, videos, and audio shared by both local and foreign news outlets. However, links posted by Canadian outlets remain visible in other countries.

This move comes after the Canadian government announced last month that it would cease advertising on Facebook and Instagram in retaliation to Meta’s previous decision to block news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test.

Meta has a history of similar actions. In 2021, it temporarily blocked news content in Australia following legislation that required tech companies to compensate publishers for using their news. However, Meta eventually reached agreements with Australian publishers.

In a statement, Meta did not mince words: “The Online News Act is based on the incorrect premise that Meta benefits unfairly from news content shared on our platforms, when the reverse is true.”

NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and CAB President Kevin Desjardins issued a joint statement on the situation:

“As national associations representing broadcasters in the U.S. and Canada, the National Association of Broadcasters and the Canadian Association of Broadcasters strongly urge lawmakers to support legislation that enables news providers to negotiate with dominant digital platforms for fair terms and conditions when our content appears on their platforms.

“Meta – a nearly trillion-dollar company – repeatedly chooses to restrict news content for its users to avoid compensating news producers for the value it gains on their vital journalism. These retaliatory tactics demonstrate Meta’s monopolistic dominance over the advertising marketplace and its ability to dictate how radio and TV broadcasters, newspapers, and others can reach audiences online. Rather than working to ensure its users have access to trusted news and information, Meta is holding news content on its platform hostage.

“Policymakers should not reward Meta’s coercive behavior. At a time when misinformation, disinformation, and AI-generated content proliferate online, the future of democracy relies on the accessibility of fact-based, trustworthy journalism.”