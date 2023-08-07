Sabina Widmann Out At TelevisaUnivision After Radio Position Cut

TelevisaUnivision Radio President and Regional Radio GM Sabina Widmann, who has been a pivotal figure with Univision for 18 years, is leaving the company. Widmann announced her position had been eliminated on her LinkedIn.

Throughout her career, Widmann has served on the executive committees of the Radio Advertising Bureau and Southern California Broadcasters Association, and in 2022, she joined the San Diego Youth Services board.

Widmann was a finalist for the 2023 Radio Ink Medallas de Cortez award for General or Market Manager of the Year and a 2021 Radio Wayne winner, largely attributed to her efforts with Qué Buena 106.5 and Amor 102.9 in San Diego.

In her post, Widmann said, “The professional growth, experience, and the leadership positions I have held at Univision have prepared me well for my next chapter. I will always appreciate the amazing relationships I’ve built over the past 18 years. My teams in McAllen, Las Vegas, and San Diego are incredible, and working alongside them in recent years has been the highlight of my career.”

She continued, “I have become a strong leader consistently over-delivering on revenue targets while building strong and healthy teams. Now, I am excited to explore new opportunities where I can use my 20+ years of media experience…One of my main passions is helping clients connect to the Hispanic Consumer. The best is yet to come!”