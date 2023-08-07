Does Your Fact Have A Benefit?

(By Pat Bryson) Take five minutes and write down all the facts you know about your stations. You may know so much that you need more than five minutes. Now take five minutes and write down WHY these facts are important to your clients.

It’s a bit of a trick question. To write down WHY these facts are important, you need to have a specific client in mind. Not all facts are important to all clients! In fact, if the client hasn’t given you a reason to believe a particular fact IS important to them, it probably isn’t.

When you fill your presentations with overflowing facts about your company, you may notice that your client’s eyes glaze over. They suddenly have another meeting to attend.

Clients are interested in our stations (our world) only because they believe that we can make their world better.

Here’s the rule: NEVER GIVE A FACT WITHOUT GIVING A BENEFIT!

Fact: This is important to you because….

Fact: You asked about this……

Fact: You would be interested in this because….

Fact: This has meaning to you because….

Fact: What this means to you is….

Fact: Benefit. A sales technique we all need to learn. It answers WHY a fact is important to a client. And the “Why” is uncovered in the Phase Two needs analysis stage.

We can take this a step further and not only talk about “What the campaign is” and “Why we have chosen this campaign” but we must show “How this particular campaign” will benefit them. “What” “Why” and “How.”

It’s not about US: It’s about THEM!

Learn this: Use this. Higher billing awaits!

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.