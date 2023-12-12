Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, and More Help Philly’s XTU Help St. Jude

Beasley Media Group Philadelphia’s 92.5 XTU (WXTU) in Philadelphia, hit a new milestone during its annual St. Jude Cares For Country Kids Radiothon. The country station collected $313,691 over two days with help from Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, and Cody Johnson.

The artists, along with fellow country star Parker McCollum, called in throughout the drive, which was led by XTU air staff. With this year’s contributions, 92.5 XTU has surpassed the one million dollar mark in funds raised for St. Jude across the last four years.

XTU raises Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally up to $11.33 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.