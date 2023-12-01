NPR Adds Podcast Veteran Collin Campbell To Executive Team

National Public Radio has announced the appointment of Collin Campbell as its new Senior Vice President of Podcasting Strategy and Franchise Development. Campbell, a seasoned podcasting and journalism professional, will operate from NPR West in Culver City.

Before joining NPR, Campbell was Executive Editor for New Show Development at Gimlet Media, and played a crucial role in launching Conviction, Crime Show, Welcome to Your Fantasy, and 544 Days. Campbell also spent time at Audible as the Executive Producer for Original Content, where he produced Sincerely, X, Evil Has a Name, and Making of a Massacre.

Campbell also has plenty of experience in public radio, where he began as an associate producer for Morning Edition at WNYC in 2003. While there, he co-created The Takeaway and Freakonomics Radio. At KPCC, he led content teams and was instrumental in launching new programs that embraced expansion into diverse communities.

Acting NPR Chief Content Officer Edith Chapin said, “Podcasting is a natural way for NPR to tell stories with depth and character in addition to explanatory journalism. Collin brings the mix of journalism and podcasting experience that will build on NPR’s groundbreaking work with podcasts and refine our work for the ever-changing media landscape.”

Campbell commented, “NPR’s role as a home for distinct voices and a defender of democracy is important to me and it will succeed and thrive under a leadership team that knows how to combine mission-driven journalism with a sophisticated understanding of audiences and the business of podcasting. I am excited about this opportunity to help shape that future.”