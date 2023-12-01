November Podcast CPM Sees Mild Pre-Holiday Rebound

Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast has released its monthly podcast advertising rates for November 2023. The month’s average CPM for a 60-second spot was $22.94. This rate marks a slight increase of 2.5% from October, which had an average CPM of $22.37. However, when compared to the same period last year, there is a notable decrease from November 2022’s average CPM of $24.58.

The highest CPM categories for November 2023 were Kids & Family ($27), Arts ($26), and Education ($25), reflecting the high value placed on these genres by advertisers. On the other hand, podcast categories offering more affordable advertising rates include History, TV & Film, and True Crime – all presenting average CPM rates in the low $20 range. Despite True Crime’s high performance in Spotify and Apple Podcasts’ year end lists, the genre’s high number of series may contribute to the lower revenue.

For a complete historical perspective on monthly CPM rates, interested parties can visit Libsyn’s AdvertiseCast website.