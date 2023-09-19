CMG Athens Makes Explosive Deal For Adam Bomb

Cox Media Group Athens/Gainesville announced the addition of veteran radio host Adam Bomb to the morning lineup of 106.1 WNGC. He steps into the role vacated in June by Jerry Arnold, who moved to North Carolina. Bomb joins existing co-host Haley Mason.

Before joining WNGC, Bomb spent 16 years in Atlanta, working notably nights and afternoons on Cumulus’ Q99.7 (WWWQ). He was also the nighttime personality for Westwood One’s syndicated AC/Hot AC Nights Live program for several years after taking over from previous host Perez Hilton.

Beyond Atlanta, Bomb has worked in multiple markets, including Miami’s Y100 and stations in Dallas, Pittsburgh, and smaller Pennsylvania markets near his hometown.