James Ham and Kyle Madson Are Sacramento’s Sports ‘Insiders’

Hosted by James Ham and Kyle Madson, Audacy has rolled out a new midday sports talk show, The Insiders, on ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM) in Sacramento. Ham has experience covering the Sacramento Kings coverage for various outlets like ESPN, NBA.com, and NBC Sports Bay Area. Madson has built his portfolio through radio, blogging, and podcasting, primarily focused on the San Francisco 49ers.

Audacy Regional President Stacey Kauffman said, “James Ham and Kyle Madson are two seasoned voices in the world of Sacramento sports, and their deep knowledge and passion for the local sports scene make them the perfect duo to lead this exciting new midday show.”

“I am extremely excited to expand my role at ESPN 1320 and give Sacramento listeners more daily local content to digest,” said Ham. “D-Lo and KC have built an incredible community and platform. Adding The Insiders show should be considered an extension of that brand. I look forward to working with Kyle Madson and am ready for the new adventure ahead.”

“Getting to join ESPN 1320 is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” said Madson. “What Damien, Kenny, Jesse and Charlie have helped build from the ground up is super unique in this medium, and I think the direction they’re heading is really fresh and exciting. I also want to thank Stacey Kauffman and Aaron Roberts for allowing me to take this big leap in my career. I don’t take their trust lightly, and I look forward to jumping in to help ESPN 1320 continue its climb.”