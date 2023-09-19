CBS News Fall Podcasts Features Life, Death, and Crime

CBS News has announced its autumn roster of podcasts, produced in collaboration with Paramount Audio. The lineup features seasoned correspondents like Erin Moriarty of 48 Hours and Mo Rocca of CBS News Sunday Morning focusing on topics ranging from life and death to true crime.

Statistics indicate a growing interest in CBS News podcasts, particularly those related to the 48 Hours franchise, which saw a two-fold increase in downloads from 2021 to 2022. Current data for 2023 suggests an even greater surge in listener engagement.

The fall season kicks off with Post Mortem from 48 Hours. This podcast aims to take listeners behind the scenes of each week’s 48 Hours episode, dissecting the cases in detail.

On September 28, the podcast Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen will be released. Hosted by CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, the podcast delves into the treacherous life of FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who sold classified intelligence to the Soviet Union and Russia.

October brings the return of Mobituaries with Mo Rocca for its fourth season. The series will feature episodes on legendary athlete Jim Thorpe, singer/songwriter Peggy Lee, and more. My Life of Crime with Erin Moriarty also returns for its fourth season on October 18, promising a deep dive into intricate family crimes.

Paramount EVP of Podcasting & Audio Steve Raizes stated, “CBS News is one of the most trusted news sources around the world, and we are committed to making sure all audiences, not just our broadcast fans, have access to our reporting and the interesting stories they expect from our team. Our hosts, such as Mo Rocca and Erin Moriarty, are using audio to take their passions to new places that are only possible in podcasting and we are confident that the stories we are showcasing alongside Paramount Audio will resonate with listeners everywhere.”