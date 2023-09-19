Play On Shakespeare Puts Othello and Romeo In Podcast Roster

Play On Shakespeare, a non-profit modernizing Shakespearean plays through translation and adaptation, has revealed its lineup for the Fall 2023 season. One of the highlights is the recent release of the first episode of Othello under their Play On Podcasts series, developed in collaboration with Next Chapter Podcasts.

This podcast rendition of Othello features Mfoniso Udofia’s unfiltered translation, taking an in-depth look at the themes of prejudice and racism. The cast includes Jeremy Tardy, Kayli Carter, and Barret O’Brien. Victor Malana Maog directs, with dramaturgy by Martine Kei Green-Rogers.

Coming up later this year is a podcast version of Romeo and Juliet, although further details are yet to be disclosed.

Additionally, Lewis & Clark College will be showcasing Henry IV, Part 1 from November 3-11. Translated by Yvette Nolan and directed by Waylon Lenk, this production will be staged at the Lewis & Clark Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

Lastly, the DEMOS project, a YouTube series by Play On Shakespeare, offers short films that juxtapose performances of the original Shakespearean text with their modern translations.