Yote House Media Gets The ‘Green Light’ To Launch

Former defensive end and two-time Super Bowl winner Chris Long has announced the launch of Yote House Media, a production company and content studio focused on sports and pop culture. To mark the launch, the company has expanded its flagship podcast, Green Light with Chris Long.

Green Light will now put out three episodes per week, featuring a live Monday morning show. Co-hosted by Chris Long, Kyle Long, and Nate Collins, the podcast will also feature weekly contributors such as former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher and ESPN’s Stanford Steve Coughlin.

Scott Reinen, CEO of Yote House, emphasized the company’s plans to expand their content offerings. “The media landscape continues to grow and evolve, and we’re committed to fostering a collaborative environment open for business,” Reinen said.

In addition to Green Light, Yote House is launching two new original series. Fax and the King is hosted by former NFL players Nate “Dr. Fax” Collins and Beau “The Butter King” Allen. Life After with David Vobora with former NFL player David Vobora will discuss hope, courage, and new perspectives after life-altering events with various guests.

Chris Long expressed, “When I retired in 2019, I wanted to keep working, to stay involved in football, to have a voice, but I wanted to do it on my own terms. As Green Light has grown, so has our ambition to do more content development, which is why the launch of Yote House Media is a natural next step as we continue to expand.”

“We’re excited to continue to build on the success of Green Light and expand our offerings by creating more authentic content with athletes and partners,” said Yote House CEO Scott Reinen.