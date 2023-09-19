Former Katz EVP David Krulewich Joins Audiohook As CRO

Audio ad platform Audiohook has named former Katz Digital EVP David Krulewich as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Krulewich, commonly known as DK, brings more than 15 years of experience in digital media to the role.

DK most recently held the position of Executive Vice President of Programmatic, Podcasting, Data and Product at Katz Digital. There, he led a team that managed substantial media spend in the realms of streaming audio and podcasting. DK joined Katz through its acquisition of Audiology, a company he co-founded in 2017.

His previous roles include positions at Connexity, Inc., acquired by Taboola for $800 million, and Yahoo!, where he managed high-value deals with Fortune 1000 tech advertisers. He began his career at Warner Media, working for TBS, TNT, and truTV.

Audiohook CEO and Founder Jordan Bentley said, “We are excited to welcome DK to the Audiohook team as our Chief Revenue Officer. DK’s extensive experience marked by the exceptional ability to drive revenue and a visionary approach to digital audio, has forged a distinguished path within the industry. He’s a perfect fit to lead our commercial efforts and I look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow and innovate.”

DK added, “I have been watching Audiohook and Jordan’s impressive trajectory for a while and I’m pumped to join the team. Audiohook’s commitment to delivering value to advertisers and publishers as well as their dedication to creating cutting-edge solutions aligns with my passion for delivering successful customer outcomes. I’m eager to work with the talented team at Audiohook and shape the future of audio technology.”